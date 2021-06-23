iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IWM stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $136.29 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

