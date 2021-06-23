Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 332,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,688 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $303.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target for the company.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

