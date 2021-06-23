Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 4,367 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

