7,040 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49.

