Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPACU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $2,971,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000.

NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

