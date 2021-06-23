Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 140,268,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 967,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 831.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 682,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 613,800 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

