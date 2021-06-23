Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,463 Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $153,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000.

OTCMKTS:OSTRU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

