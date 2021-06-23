Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,157,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDUP stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

