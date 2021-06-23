Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period.

Shares of JPHY opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83.

