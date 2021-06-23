Comparing Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) & The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Pennant Group and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.48%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34% Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 3.03 $15.74 million $0.77 54.43 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

