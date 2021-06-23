Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,868 J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $815,000.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $137.83.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

