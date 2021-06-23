52,767 Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

API has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

