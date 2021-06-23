LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $442.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.22 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

