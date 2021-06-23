KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,788 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of -82.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

