KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,651 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 303.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

