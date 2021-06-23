Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 620.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iRobot worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.85. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

