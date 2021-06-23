Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after buying an additional 687,019 shares during the period.

Shares of PAPR opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $28.42.

