Reviewing Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Codexis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.49 -$15.12 million $0.08 75.63 Codexis $69.06 million 19.54 -$24.01 million ($0.40) -52.33

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Codexis. Codexis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% Codexis -35.11% -19.58% -14.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and Codexis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. Codexis has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.05%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Codexis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Codexis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Codexis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.