Financial Review: Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) & Its Competitors

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) is one of 175 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Plus Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 -$8.24 million -1.37 Plus Therapeutics Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 73.09

Plus Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Plus Therapeutics Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Plus Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics Competitors 900 3828 7063 188 2.55

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.59%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.42%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics rivals beat Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.