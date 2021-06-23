$0.43 EPS Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

HBNC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

