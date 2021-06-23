Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRIM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 140,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

