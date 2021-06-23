Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $631,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Barclays raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

