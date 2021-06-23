165,352 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 165,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,124,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.