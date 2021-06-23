Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $241,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

POCT opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85.

