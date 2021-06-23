Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

ASO opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock valued at $636,988,221. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

