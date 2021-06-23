Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.
ASO opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60.
In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock valued at $636,988,221. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
