Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $154.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15.

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

