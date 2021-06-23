American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

