Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LAZ stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

