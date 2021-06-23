Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.15 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 309.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 507,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 971.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 417,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

