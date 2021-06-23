Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 897,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155,656 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

