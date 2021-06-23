XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.