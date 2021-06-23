Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

