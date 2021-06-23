Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 313,291 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313,291 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KB Home were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in KB Home by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $1,716,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $8,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

