Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,500 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $322,000.

OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

