WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 70.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GoHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GoHealth by 29,957.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,285 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

