WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 70.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GoHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GoHealth by 29,957.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,285 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.
In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GoHealth Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
