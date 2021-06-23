WealthStone Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,168 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $243.98 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $248.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

