Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after buying an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $19,306,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ESE opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

