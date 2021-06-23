Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.75% of BRT Apartments worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In related news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

