Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

