Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

