Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CLII opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

