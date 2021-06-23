Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $477.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $481.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

