Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TZA. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 434,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $198.72.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

