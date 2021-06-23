Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $13.20 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

NYSE CCI opened at $197.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.91. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

