Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.59 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.39% of QTS Realty Trust worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.36. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

