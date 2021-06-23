Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 546.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $35,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at $662,049.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,163 shares of company stock worth $29,376,970. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.35.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.