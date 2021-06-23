Ormeus Cash Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $249,664.04 and approximately $839.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00380004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Ormeus Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

