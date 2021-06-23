Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,574,126 shares of company stock valued at $169,291,070. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

