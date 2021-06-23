Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

