Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CMI opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
