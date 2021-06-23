Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

GPRE stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,300 shares of company stock worth $2,535,250 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

